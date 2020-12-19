'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace
Private Nigerian airline 'Air Peace' launched a new route between Lagos and Johannesburg on Thursday 17 December. The inaugural direct flight has been described as a way of further deepen the bilateral and economic relationships between the two countries.
Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Air Peace Toyin Olajide joined the Weekend breakfast where she explained that the plan to operate between the two countries was meant to happen two years ago but was delayed due to not having proper resources and the need to improve the business plan around the vision.
There has been a yearning from people in Nigeria and our brothers and sisters in South Africa saying Air Peace needs to start this flight.Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer - Air Peace
Olajida says the launch creates an economic relationship between the two countries as the aviation industry was affected deeply by the pandemic.
It is a sort of vocation of the economic tide between the two African giants.Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer - Air Peace
We have the vision to connect African countries.Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer - Air Peace
Listen to the full interview below...
