'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC's Peter Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Questions COVID19 raised in 2020…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] TymeBank’s Top ten tips for preventing criminals and fraudsters from succeeding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tauriq Ebrahim
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy' Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey. 20 December 2020 10:19 AM
Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery. 20 December 2020 8:00 AM
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance cl... 19 December 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace

19 December 2020 9:45 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Airline
Air Peace

Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries.

Private Nigerian airline 'Air Peace' launched a new route between Lagos and Johannesburg on Thursday 17 December. The inaugural direct flight has been described as a way of further deepen the bilateral and economic relationships between the two countries.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Air Peace Toyin Olajide joined the Weekend breakfast where she explained that the plan to operate between the two countries was meant to happen two years ago but was delayed due to not having proper resources and the need to improve the business plan around the vision.

There has been a yearning from people in Nigeria and our brothers and sisters in South Africa saying Air Peace needs to start this flight.

Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer - Air Peace

Olajida says the launch creates an economic relationship between the two countries as the aviation industry was affected deeply by the pandemic.

It is a sort of vocation of the economic tide between the two African giants.

Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer - Air Peace

We have the vision to connect African countries.

Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer - Air Peace

Listen to the full interview below...




19 December 2020 9:45 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Airline
Air Peace

More from Local

'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy'

20 December 2020 10:19 AM

Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees

20 December 2020 8:00 AM

They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley

19 December 2020 11:33 AM

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire

19 December 2020 9:24 AM

The organisation has been collecting food, clothing and other household items to assist victims left stranded following a fire that ripped through a section of the community on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson

18 December 2020 3:55 PM

The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report which found that she had been dishonest in her conduct surrounding the probe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart driver's license kiosk to operate from January - MEC Mamabolo

18 December 2020 2:38 PM

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the kiosk will be located at Gautrain stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail

18 December 2020 12:48 PM

Nathaniel's uncle Cyril Brown says the family is very disappointed by the court's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele

18 December 2020 10:56 AM

Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said the fire was extinguished at around about 1 am this morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

18 December 2020 6:55 AM

The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele

Local

Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail

Local

Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson

Local

EWN Highlights

WC health expresses concern at all time high COVD-19 cases

20 December 2020 4:31 PM

Eastern Cape hails declining COVID-19 numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay

20 December 2020 4:20 PM

Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA