'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley





The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled against Guardrisk’s appeal in its battle against the Cape Town restaurant Cape Chameleon.

This comes after the insurance company appealed against a Western Cape High Court’s decision which was ruled back in July asking that it compensate Cafe Chameleon’s contingent business interruption insurance (CBI).

CEO of Insurance Claims Africa Ryan Woolley reacted to the ruling saying it’s a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry who have lost revenue during the pandemic.

What the insurance said was; we not paying your claims because you did not insure pandemics and insure lockdown losses, those are being driven by the government and you can’t prove to us that the incidence of COVID within your radius impacted your business. Ryan Woolley, CEO- Insurance Claims

It’s wonderful to see the judiciary be so strong and coming through with a very clear judgment which would be for the insurance to pay the claims and the costs. Ryan Woolley, CEO- Insurance Claims

Woolley says the judges based their arguments on the wording written on the insurer’s policy which clearly stated that they would be covering the business interruption insurance.

They delivered a very clear and expeditious ruling which stated the insurance company must pay the business interruption losses for the Cape Chameleon. Ryan Woolley, CEO- Insurance Claims

