



JOHANNESBURG - Uber Eats drivers have on Saturday threatened a nationwide strike on Wednesday in protest against recent cuts in delivery fees.

They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery.

Drivers also claim the company which is a subsidiary of e-hailing service Uber is introducing the new measures without consultations.

The strike by Uber Eats drivers has disrupted food delivery services in Gauteng and parts of the Western Cape and may spread to other parts of the country next week.

Drivers went offline and some restaurants also switched off their Uber Eats service in support to the dismay of some consumers.

Duane Bernard, who represents some of the Uber drivers, said drivers were protesting the sharp fall in their income over recent months after Uber Eats cut delivery fees.

“We apologise on behalf of the drivers but we just ask for customers to please bear with us because we just can’t stand for the injustice.”

Bernard said their demands included a delivery fee of R20 for the first 2 kilometres, and then R6 per kilometre after that.

They also want to have a boost pay during peak lunchtime deliveries: “So, the drivers will stop the strike and they will then go back to work. We will then wait on Uber; we know that these are big decisions that they need to make. We will give them three days until Wednesday to make that decision and then we expect a response from them.”

The drivers are expected to return to work on Sunday to give Uber Eats a chance to consider their demands.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees