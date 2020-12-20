



Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole is one of South Africa’s iconic celebrity chefs, she joined the Weekend breakfast to share her life journey in the culinary industry and her latest book ‘40 Years of Iconic Food’.

Sithole gave us her background story on how she started off working in the corporate industry but due to not being satisfied and wanting change, her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook, and she took the opportunity even though she had no idea what the job would require of her.

I had no clue what the job was about but I knew I wanted to change. Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef

Sithole went on to explain that she had no idea there was a career that revolved around what she was passionate of doing which was cooking.

It started with a passion but then once I was at it for me to feel confident around my colleagues I needed to get formal training so this is why I did my chef course. Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef

After matric, I got the opportunity to go to varsity to do whatever I wanted and I keep asking myself what could that path been after looking at the path that I took and the satisfaction it has given me. Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef

I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy. Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef

Sithole gave us details on her latest book called ‘40 Years of Iconic Food’ and why she believed formal training was important when it comes to anyone who wants to start a career in the culinary industry.

I felt like I needed to celebrate being in the food industry for 40 years and an industry that has really loved me and I have enjoyed it for all these years and I wanted to celebrate that. Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef

Its starts with a passion but you need that professional training Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef

