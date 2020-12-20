'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy'
Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole is one of South Africa’s iconic celebrity chefs, she joined the Weekend breakfast to share her life journey in the culinary industry and her latest book ‘40 Years of Iconic Food’.
Sithole gave us her background story on how she started off working in the corporate industry but due to not being satisfied and wanting change, her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook, and she took the opportunity even though she had no idea what the job would require of her.
I had no clue what the job was about but I knew I wanted to change.Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef
Sithole went on to explain that she had no idea there was a career that revolved around what she was passionate of doing which was cooking.
It started with a passion but then once I was at it for me to feel confident around my colleagues I needed to get formal training so this is why I did my chef course.Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef
After matric, I got the opportunity to go to varsity to do whatever I wanted and I keep asking myself what could that path been after looking at the path that I took and the satisfaction it has given me.Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef
I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy.Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef
Sithole gave us details on her latest book called ‘40 Years of Iconic Food’ and why she believed formal training was important when it comes to anyone who wants to start a career in the culinary industry.
I felt like I needed to celebrate being in the food industry for 40 years and an industry that has really loved me and I have enjoyed it for all these years and I wanted to celebrate that.Dorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef
Its starts with a passion but you need that professional trainingDorah Sitole, Former True Love Editor, author and Chef
Listen to the interview below...
More from Local
Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees
They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery.Read More
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley
Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance claim.Read More
'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace
Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries.Read More
NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire
The organisation has been collecting food, clothing and other household items to assist victims left stranded following a fire that ripped through a section of the community on Thursday.Read More
Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson
The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report which found that she had been dishonest in her conduct surrounding the probe.Read More
Smart driver's license kiosk to operate from January - MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the kiosk will be located at Gautrain stations.Read More
Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail
Nathaniel's uncle Cyril Brown says the family is very disappointed by the court's decision.Read More
Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele
Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said the fire was extinguished at around about 1 am this morning.Read More
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge
The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More