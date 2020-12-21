SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms. 21 December 2020 3:15 PM
Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations. 21 December 2020 2:14 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases her office's investigation reports Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka says the Public Protector is releasing 14 reports. 21 December 2020 12:35 PM
View all Local
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19
covid

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

The Health Ministry on Sunday said it picked up 9,445 new infections over the past 24 hours.

Pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 921, 922.

RELATED: 184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

The Eastern Cape recorded 105 new coronavirus-related deaths, followed by the Western Cape with 30 and KwaZulu-Natal with 8. Gauteng only had one death.

The department also confirmed that 152 people succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 24, 691.

On Friday, Health minister Zweli Mkhize, along with scientists, announced they've identified a much more severe variant of COVID-19 here at home.




21 December 2020 7:03 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19
covid

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

19 October 2020 7:54 AM

Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'

17 September 2020 7:52 AM

South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm

16 September 2020 7:03 PM

The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

13 August 2020 8:22 AM

Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter

Local

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

Local

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Contradicting Trump, US justice chief fingers Russia in hack

21 December 2020 7:41 PM

EU watchdog approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

21 December 2020 6:51 PM

Zondo: About R800m spent on state capture inquiry and its work

21 December 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA