SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected





The Health Ministry on Sunday said it picked up 9,445 new infections over the past 24 hours.

Pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 921, 922.

RELATED: 184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

The Eastern Cape recorded 105 new coronavirus-related deaths, followed by the Western Cape with 30 and KwaZulu-Natal with 8. Gauteng only had one death.

The department also confirmed that 152 people succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 24, 691.

On Friday, Health minister Zweli Mkhize, along with scientists, announced they've identified a much more severe variant of COVID-19 here at home.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/qQMoNgCces — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 20, 2020