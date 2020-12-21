SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected
The Health Ministry on Sunday said it picked up 9,445 new infections over the past 24 hours.
Pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 921, 922.
RELATED: 184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge
The Eastern Cape recorded 105 new coronavirus-related deaths, followed by the Western Cape with 30 and KwaZulu-Natal with 8. Gauteng only had one death.
The department also confirmed that 152 people succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 24, 691.
On Friday, Health minister Zweli Mkhize, along with scientists, announced they've identified a much more severe variant of COVID-19 here at home.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 20, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 921 922, the total number of deaths is 24 691 and the total number of recoveries is 793 914. pic.twitter.com/GEpNXMyWTW— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 20, 2020
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
