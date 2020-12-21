[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey
A video of a sheep, a goat and three lambs terrorising people in a Turkish town in Nevsehir Municipality has gone viral.
Nevsehir Municipality posted on Twitter citing that the town had been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs.
Watch this funny video below:
1 koyun,1 keçi, 3 kuzu tarafından esir alınmış bulunmaktayız.... pic.twitter.com/hZWmMMj9U8— Nevşehir Belediyesi (@nevsehir_bel) December 14, 2020
Source : https://twitter.com/nevsehir_bel/status/1338548745923940353
