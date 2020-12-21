Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter





After the Labour Appeal Court dismissed an application by public service unions to compel the state to implement the third year of increases, the South African Democratic Teachers Union says it is taking the matter to the ConCourt.

The union wants to challenge a recent ruling over salary hikes.

Sadtu’s Nkosana Dolopi told Eyewitness News that the promised increase must be implemented.