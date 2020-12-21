[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant





On Friday Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that South African scientists have identified a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The minister said the evidence strongly suggested that the current second wave being experienced in South African is being driven by the variant.

Aubrey Masango speaks to Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel about the new variant.

It does seem like this new variant is more transmissible. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Department of Infectious Diseases - Helen Joseph Hospital

At this point, it doesn't seem to be any obvious signal that this is more severe. There is still a lot that is unknown. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Department of Infectious Diseases - Helen Joseph Hospital

At the moment there is no evidence that the vaccines won't work. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Department of Infectious Diseases - Helen Joseph Hospital

