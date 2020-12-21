Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms. 21 December 2020 3:15 PM
Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations. 21 December 2020 2:14 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases her office's investigation reports Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka says the Public Protector is releasing 14 reports. 21 December 2020 12:35 PM
View all Local
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo

21 December 2020 2:14 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Long distance drivers
Long distance taxis and busses
#Covid19
mamabolo

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations.

The Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has expressed concern over non-compliance of covid-19 regulations by long-distance buses.

Mamabolo says after inspecting the buses, they found buses that were unroadworthy and that some buses were carrying overload.

Amy MacIver speaks to Mamabolo to find out about his inspection visit.

The situation in Gauteng with respect to the buses is greatly concerning.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

When we visited Bosman in the City of Tshwane and Park Station in Johannesburg, there were a few things of great concern. The bus operator or bus companies have shown complete disregard for commuter safety.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

We have clearly seen that the bus companies more than anything else seem to be happy with the money, we have not seen anything that indicates they value the life of their most important clients which is the travellers.

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

Listen to the full interview below...




21 December 2020 2:14 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Long distance drivers
Long distance taxis and busses
#Covid19
mamabolo

More from Local

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

21 December 2020 3:15 PM

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases her office's investigation reports

21 December 2020 12:35 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka says the Public Protector is releasing 14 reports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 11:55 AM

Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel explains more about the new variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter

21 December 2020 8:46 AM

The union wants to challenge a recent ruling over salary hikes after the Labour Appeal Court dismissed the unions application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy'

20 December 2020 10:19 AM

Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees

20 December 2020 8:00 AM

They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley

19 December 2020 11:33 AM

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace

19 December 2020 9:45 AM

Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire

19 December 2020 9:24 AM

The organisation has been collecting food, clothing and other household items to assist victims left stranded following a fire that ripped through a section of the community on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter

Local

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

Local

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Contradicting Trump, US justice chief fingers Russia in hack

21 December 2020 7:41 PM

EU watchdog approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

21 December 2020 6:51 PM

Zondo: About R800m spent on state capture inquiry and its work

21 December 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA