Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo
The Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has expressed concern over non-compliance of covid-19 regulations by long-distance buses.
Mamabolo says after inspecting the buses, they found buses that were unroadworthy and that some buses were carrying overload.
Amy MacIver speaks to Mamabolo to find out about his inspection visit.
The situation in Gauteng with respect to the buses is greatly concerning.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
When we visited Bosman in the City of Tshwane and Park Station in Johannesburg, there were a few things of great concern. The bus operator or bus companies have shown complete disregard for commuter safety.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
We have clearly seen that the bus companies more than anything else seem to be happy with the money, we have not seen anything that indicates they value the life of their most important clients which is the travellers.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Zanele Zama/ Talk Radio 702
