8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA





The Health Ministry on Monday said it picked up 8,789 new infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 930,711.

Two hundred and sixteen people succumbed to the virus increasing the death toll to 24, 907.

RELATED: SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

Over 796,000 of those people have recovered.

Eastern Cape still has the highest number of deaths with 97 recorded, followed by the Western Cape with 84 and Gauteng with 16.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/vr7qVY7M7A — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 21, 2020