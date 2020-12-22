8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA
The Health Ministry on Monday said it picked up 8,789 new infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 930,711.
Two hundred and sixteen people succumbed to the virus increasing the death toll to 24, 907.
Over 796,000 of those people have recovered.
Eastern Cape still has the highest number of deaths with 97 recorded, followed by the Western Cape with 84 and Gauteng with 16.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 21, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/vr7qVY7M7A
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 930 711, the total number of deaths is 24 907 and the total number of recoveries is 796 346. pic.twitter.com/QOgReX9SXb— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 21, 2020
