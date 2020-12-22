Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he would be approaching the High Court for a three months extension.

More than two years since the start of the commission, Zondo on Monday gave an update on what the commission has done.

Adding that R800 million had gone towards the state capture commission and the majority of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.

Speaking to Ray White on #702Breakfast University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda says the picture that we have received as a society from the Zondo Commission is promising.

It is promising because we will see justice being done in terms of state capture and corrupt practices. Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of law - University of Limpopo

However, the problem is that not everyone that was expected to appear at the commission has presented themselves, he adds.

