Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a de... 22 December 2020 3:14 PM
Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home. 22 December 2020 3:00 PM
'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system' AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute reflects on a challenge to closure of beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19. 22 December 2020 12:44 PM
View all Local
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms. 21 December 2020 3:15 PM
View all Politics
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
View all Business
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work

22 December 2020 7:43 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo commission

University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he would be approaching the High Court for a three months extension.

More than two years since the start of the commission, Zondo on Monday gave an update on what the commission has done.

RELATED: It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO

Adding that R800 million had gone towards the state capture commission and the majority of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.

Speaking to Ray White on #702Breakfast University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda says the picture that we have received as a society from the Zondo Commission is promising.

It is promising because we will see justice being done in terms of state capture and corrupt practices.

Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of law - University of Limpopo

However, the problem is that not everyone that was expected to appear at the commission has presented themselves, he adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:




22 December 2020 7:43 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo commission

More from Politics

Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens'

22 December 2020 5:10 PM

Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

21 December 2020 3:15 PM

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

17 December 2020 6:33 PM

The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures

17 December 2020 5:00 PM

DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane

17 December 2020 12:41 PM

The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature

16 December 2020 8:03 AM

Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption'

16 December 2020 7:55 AM

Political analyst Lukhona Mguni reflects on the party's integrity bodies having different recommendations for corruption cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

15 December 2020 7:02 PM

The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately

15 December 2020 12:41 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says this could spell the end of the secretary-general's career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads

Local

Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens'

Politics

Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono

Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Confident Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

22 December 2020 7:47 PM

EU urges end to bans over UK virus strain as travel chaos looms

22 December 2020 7:41 PM

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

22 December 2020 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA