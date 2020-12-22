



JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said it would move swiftly to implement Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendations.

Advocate Mkhwebane released several investigation reports on Monday.

Mkhwebane found former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba made irregular appointments in the city including that of the executive head of housing and former Joburg chief of Metro Police David Tembe.

The city has welcomed Mkhwebane’s finding against Mashaba.

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “The Public Proctor has adversely found against the former mayor in that he acted improperly, irregularly and unlawfully.”

Ndamase said the city was also considering instituting legal processes against those who improperly benefited.

“The city also wants to confirm that it will be interrogating the report and will be taking further actions in trying to see how we could possibly recover some of the monies from those that have been irregularly and unlawfully appointed.”

This article first appeared on EWN : CoJ welcomes PP report into Herman Mashaba