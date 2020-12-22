New variant of COVID-19 will cause havoc in the tourism industry - Council





Some European countries have imposed an entry ban on arrivals from Britain and South Africa.

This comes after a new COVID-19 variant was discovered.

Aubrey Masango, standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa about how this will impact tourism.

There is no doubt that this new variant of COVID-19 will cause havoc in the tourism industry ... not only here in South Africa but globally. We also heard that there are countries banning flights from South Africa. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

I do believe travelling while following the protocols that are set out should be safe. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

