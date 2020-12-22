'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system'





The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum have joined forces and have taken Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuma to court over government COVID-19 regulations.

The group wants the court to overturn government’s decision to close all beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the country.

RELATED: DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route

Amy Maciver on the Midday Report chats to AfriForum's head of campaigns Monique Taute to give more insight on the court application.

Our legal team has argued that according to a scientific study, there is less than 1% transmission of COVID-19 in outdoor spaces. Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum

We are saying to visit the beach is a form of recreation that takes place outside and exposed to the sun which contributes to a healthier immune system. Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum

The alternative is that people will congregate in malls and restaurants which hold a much higher risk of spreading the virus, she says.

Listen below to the full conversation: