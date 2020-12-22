'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system'
The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum have joined forces and have taken Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuma to court over government COVID-19 regulations.
The group wants the court to overturn government’s decision to close all beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the country.
RELATED: DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route
Amy Maciver on the Midday Report chats to AfriForum's head of campaigns Monique Taute to give more insight on the court application.
Our legal team has argued that according to a scientific study, there is less than 1% transmission of COVID-19 in outdoor spaces.Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum
We are saying to visit the beach is a form of recreation that takes place outside and exposed to the sun which contributes to a healthier immune system.Monique Taute, Head of campaigns - AfriForum
The alternative is that people will congregate in malls and restaurants which hold a much higher risk of spreading the virus, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/knysna_western_cape.html?oriSearch=knysna+heads+western+cape&sti=m918wbv0dl5839qala|&mediapopup=12108352
More from Local
Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads
The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.Read More
Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in
Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home.Read More
New variant of COVID-19 will cause havoc in the tourism industry - Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the travel ban will impact tourism globally.Read More
CoJ welcomes PP report into Herman Mashaba
Mkhwebane found former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba made irregular appointments in the city including that of the executive head of housing and former Joburg chief of Metro Police David Tembe.Read More
8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA
The coronavirus death toll in South Africa is nearing the 25,000 mark after 216 people succumbed to the virus.Read More
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns
The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.Read More
Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases her office's investigation reports
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka says the Public Protector is releasing 14 reports.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant
Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel explains more about the new variant.Read More
Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter
The union wants to challenge a recent ruling over salary hikes after the Labour Appeal Court dismissed the unions application.Read More