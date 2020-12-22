Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in





The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) is encouraging travellers to adhere to COVID-19 regulations when going to the airport.

The holiday season is the busiest time for travel and increased flying has led to airports being more congested.

Amy Maciver talks to Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu about this.

We are asking that the passengers check in online after they have booked because this is going to reduce the physical contact at the airport with the check-in counter. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

We are also encouraging them to print their boarding passes at home or they use the self-service machines at the airport. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

They can also use the boarding passes through their phones. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Listen to the full interview below...