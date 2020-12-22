Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said that work was being done to stop the carnage on the road for the rest of the festive season.
Mbalula said that they would be policing during this season like they were during level 5 of the lockdown.
“This includes enforcing the curfew for all road users. All our traffic law enforcement officers must remain vigilant and intensify efforts to stop the carnage on our roads,” he said.
“Our tactics will include visibility in residential areas and in the proximity of places where festivities occur in order to deter those who would otherwise be emboldened to drive under the influence of alcohol,” he added.
ALSO READ: 690 people died on SA’s roads since December started - Mbalula
Mbalula released his department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying that there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.
LIVE BEYOND DEZEMBA: A CALL FOR ROAD SAFETY— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 22, 2020
We urge all road users to observe the rules of the road, Covid-19 Regulations;
- Your vehicles must be roadworthy and rest when tired.
- Wear your mask in public transport!
Do not speed!
- Do not drink and drive!
#LiveBeyondDezemba pic.twitter.com/phQG5q3ZUm
“It is noteworthy that six provinces recorded a decline in fatalities. Northern Cape recorded a decline of 23.5%, with 13 fatalities compared to 17 in 2019. Western Cape recorded a decline of 26.6%, with 69 fatalities compared to 94 in 2019,” Mbalula said.
“The Free State recorded a decline of 28.8%, with 47 fatalities compared to 66 in 2019. Gauteng recorded an 18.7% decline, with 122 fatalities compared to 150 in 2019. North West recorded a 5.8% decline, with 49 fatalities compared to 52 in 2019. KwaZulu-Natal recorded a 3% decline, with 131 fatalities compared to 135 in 2019.”
The three provinces that recorded an increase in the number of fatalities compared to the same period last year were the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.
READ: 'You will be arrested & not released': Mbalula urges motorists to be responsible
The minister also announced that 690 people died on the country’s roads since the beginning of December - a 5% drop compared to last year.
“It is regrettable that 690 people lost their lives on our roads over the period 1 to 20 December 2020, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019. While this represents a 5.7% decline year-on-year, it is no reason to celebrate,” the minister said.
