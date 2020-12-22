Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens'
John Maytham speaks to Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution executive secretary Lawson Naidoo on whether the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is worth the money spent on it.
It will really depend on the report the Deputy Chief Justice [Raymond Zondo] produces at the end of this process. As you say, it will be over a billion by the time it is completed, which is a shattering amount in the current context but whether it's money well spent - if it paves the way for real accountability to be extracted from those implicated in state capture - then it will be money well spent.Lawson Naidoo,| Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
We've got to look beyond just the number itself and look at the amount of work that the commission has had to do during the two years of its existence and it's not just the testimonies that we see on our television screens but it's the painstaking work that's done behind the scenes by a very skilled team of investigators who are trawling through troves of documents.Lawson Naidoo,| Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
