Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi





The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.

The department says walk-in centres will open on 18 January 2021. It also says so far it has placed just over 95% of the pupils for the 2021 academic year.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi tell us more.

We have rechanneled our infrastructure funds to those schools that are overloaded so that they can build additional classrooms. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Every learner that is on the list will be placed the only difficulty is they may not be placed at a school of their choice. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

The number of schools that we have can accommodate everyone the problem is that parents choose those schools that they perceive to be doing very well. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Listen to the full interview below...