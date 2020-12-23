SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 25k mark
JOHANNESBURG - The health ministry has on Tuesday recorded the country's highest coronavirus daily death toll in more than a week with 339 new fatalities.
Those deaths take the total number of people in the country who've died with COVID-19 to 25,246.
Infections have risen by 9,501 cases in the last day, which means 940,212 positive cases have been identified since the start of the outbreak.
Eastern Cape had 107 new deaths, Free State 8, Gauteng 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 45, Limpopo 7 and Western Cape 142.
In a statement on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients."
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 22, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/4DqHHOnhbw
Last week, scientist announced that a second wave driven by a new variant of the coronavirus was well established in all nine provinces.
The latest COVID-19 related death toll has further raised fears of whether the new variant may be more severe.
Scientists said while the severity of the new variant was not yet known, they feared it may be spreading faster than the first wave.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 940 212 , the total number of deaths is 25 246 and the total number of recoveries is 808 241. pic.twitter.com/Z9RMmQiTQd— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 22, 2020
