[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident





Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says most people focus on their car and forget to take the necessary details when they are involved in an accident.

Speaking to Ray White, Herbert says motorists must make a record of what happened on their cellphone is possible so they can remember all the details when the need arises.

Take a photograph if the number plate, the licence disk and ask the individual for the licence and take a photograph of it. Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDrive

If you are insured, find out who is entitled to tow your vehicle away. Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDrive

Engage with the other driver very respectfully. Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDrive

