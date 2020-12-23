[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident
Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says most people focus on their car and forget to take the necessary details when they are involved in an accident.
Speaking to Ray White, Herbert says motorists must make a record of what happened on their cellphone is possible so they can remember all the details when the need arises.
Take a photograph if the number plate, the licence disk and ask the individual for the licence and take a photograph of it.Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDrive
If you are insured, find out who is entitled to tow your vehicle away.Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDrive
Engage with the other driver very respectfully.Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDrive
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/epfop/epfop1709/epfop170900104/88352801-front-crashed-minibus-accident-horizontal-low-angle-view.jpg
More from Local
Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 25k mark
Those deaths take the total number of people in the country who've died with COVID-19 to 25,246.Read More
Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads
The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.Read More
Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in
Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home.Read More
'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system'
AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute reflects on a challenge to closure of beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19.Read More
New variant of COVID-19 will cause havoc in the tourism industry - Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the travel ban will impact tourism globally.Read More
CoJ welcomes PP report into Herman Mashaba
Mkhwebane found former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba made irregular appointments in the city including that of the executive head of housing and former Joburg chief of Metro Police David Tembe.Read More
8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA
The coronavirus death toll in South Africa is nearing the 25,000 mark after 216 people succumbed to the virus.Read More
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns
The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.Read More
Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations.Read More