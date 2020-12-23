We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF
The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the Brackenfell High School Application in favour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
The Cape Town school’s governing body last month brought an application for an interdict against the EFF protesting outside the school’s grounds.
This followed multiple protests near the school’s premises over the past few weeks that ended in violence. Brackenfell High School was arguing that the EFF have a “history of violence”, while the party hit back, saying the school was not treating racism as seriously as it should be.
Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai passed judgment a short while. For reaction on this we are joined now by Melikhaya Xego, EFF Western Cape chairperson.
The school governing body and the Department of Education in the Western Cape were just wasting our time, trying to stifle democracy in South Africa because it is our democratic to do any form of protest whenever our people are aggrieved.Melikhaya Xego, Chairperson - EFF Western Cape
We will go to the school when activities are taking place to send a very clear message to the educators as well as the learners. It is definitely imperative for us to go back that so that we would force the Western Cape Department of Education which has found through its recent report that there is nothing untoward with the racism that has been found in that school.Melikhaya Xego, Chairperson - EFF Western Cape
We still have to go there to hand over our memorandum of demands because we still have demands that have not been met.Melikhaya Xego, Chairperson - EFF Western Cape
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Zukile Daniel
