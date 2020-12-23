Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Magenge we need to talk
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melusi Tshabalala - ... at Author
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Batsa vindicated by unconstitutional ban on tobacco during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler says it doesn't look like there is any rain expected for Friday. 23 December 2020 5:36 PM
[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says it is important to get the other vehicle's details involved in an accident. 23 December 2020 9:54 AM
Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8. 23 December 2020 6:43 AM
View all Local
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party. 23 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
View all Business
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast

23 December 2020 5:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Bad weather
#jhbweather

SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler says it doesn't look like there is any rain expected for Friday.

We get an update on the Christmas weekend weather in Gauteng and the Western Cape from SA Weather Service's forecaster, Henning Grobler.

For Gauteng over Christmas, we are looking for partly cloudy and warm conditions, temperatures mid-to-high 20s. This doesn't look like any rain expected for Friday.

Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service

It looks like temperatures rise towards Saturday and Sunday and back into the mid-to-high 20slower 30s and then again afternoon showers expected, about 30 to 60 percent for some showers and thundershowers.

Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service

Western Cape is not too bad at the moment. Temperatures are into the warm side with the mid-20s all around the coast with the interior slightly warmer but no rain expected for Friday as well, just some partly cloudy and cooler conditions.

Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service

Listen below for the full interview...




23 December 2020 5:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Bad weather
#jhbweather

More from Local

[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident

23 December 2020 9:54 AM

Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says it is important to get the other vehicle's details involved in an accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi

23 December 2020 6:43 AM

The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 25k mark

23 December 2020 6:34 AM

Those deaths take the total number of people in the country who've died with COVID-19 to 25,246.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads

22 December 2020 3:14 PM

The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in

22 December 2020 3:00 PM

Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system'

22 December 2020 12:44 PM

AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute reflects on a challenge to closure of beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New variant of COVID-19 will cause havoc in the tourism industry - Council

22 December 2020 12:01 PM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the travel ban will impact tourism globally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ welcomes PP report into Herman Mashaba

22 December 2020 7:43 AM

Mkhwebane found former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba made irregular appointments in the city including that of the executive head of housing and former Joburg chief of Metro Police David Tembe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA

22 December 2020 7:03 AM

The coronavirus death toll in South Africa is nearing the 25,000 mark after 216 people succumbed to the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

21 December 2020 3:15 PM

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast

Local

We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF

Politics

Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi

Local

EWN Highlights

Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine submitted for UK approval

23 December 2020 7:51 PM

Home Affairs Committee concerned by large number of travellers at Beitbridge

23 December 2020 6:19 PM

Great Brak Business Forum won't appeal court ruling on beach closures

23 December 2020 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA