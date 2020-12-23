Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast
We get an update on the Christmas weekend weather in Gauteng and the Western Cape from SA Weather Service's forecaster, Henning Grobler.
For Gauteng over Christmas, we are looking for partly cloudy and warm conditions, temperatures mid-to-high 20s. This doesn't look like any rain expected for Friday.Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service
It looks like temperatures rise towards Saturday and Sunday and back into the mid-to-high 20slower 30s and then again afternoon showers expected, about 30 to 60 percent for some showers and thundershowers.Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service
Western Cape is not too bad at the moment. Temperatures are into the warm side with the mid-20s all around the coast with the interior slightly warmer but no rain expected for Friday as well, just some partly cloudy and cooler conditions.Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
