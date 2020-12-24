SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046





South Africa has recorded its highest ever daily increase in COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Health released the worrying statistics showing a worrying 14,046 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

The total number of infections has now climbed to 954, 258.

There have been 411 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the country.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/G8RLi1iKKX — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 23, 2020