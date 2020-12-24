SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046
South Africa has recorded its highest ever daily increase in COVID-19 infections.
The Department of Health released the worrying statistics showing a worrying 14,046 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.
The total number of infections has now climbed to 954, 258.
There have been 411 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the country.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 23, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
Today we report, with concern, a cumulative total of 954 258 cases of #COVID19, with 14 046 new— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 23, 2020
cases identified since the last report at a positivity rate of 26%. pic.twitter.com/uVCn0YfEeO

