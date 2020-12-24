We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi





Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says truck drivers are to blame for the current congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Traffic outside the Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe is now backed up all the way to Musina as Zimbabweans make their way home for Christmas.

Speaking to Ray White, Motsoaledi says they are working hard to resolve the issue.

Every year we do have a situation like that in Beitbridge and we definitely prepared for it. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

What we didn't prepare for and nobody that it will happen is that the truck drivers will decide to abandon their holding areas. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

We are discussing with the ministry of health to change the regulation on rapid tests for truck drivers specifically. Every other person must test. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

