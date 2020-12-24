I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung





On Hanging Out With Aubrey, we have Somgaga: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, South African television and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation.

We celebrate the life and times of the South African sensation Mhlongo-Motaung, whose birthday was just yesterday, along with the launch of his hot new cookbook Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A _Chef _just in time for the perfect Christmas present to yourself.

My book reached a number that a number could reach in six months within three weeks. I think the book has been a success is because I have a lot of many people who love me. Being hands-on in terms of marketing and signing has been very helpful. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

My birthday was beautiful. Curfew and age ensured I finished the celebrations at 10pm. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

On his duet on the song Ntandane with Vusi Nova, Mhlongo-Motaung says it is very special and touching.

My father (Ndaba Mhlong) was a chef in Durban. When he came to Johannesburg and married my mother (Mary Twala) he was the only one who cooked at home. He made cooking look like an art, while playing jazz and dancing. I have been very experimental in the kitchen and made mistakes as well. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

I believe each and every individual has more than one talent. Some are bold and more fearless to follow their passion. Everything I do I attack it with passion. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

I am a special kind, one of those kids that have been abundantly blessed and others see in me what they can achieve. Anyone who sees me as greedy should instead look at opportunities to discover themselves. I have over the years reinvented myself. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

I know my talents and my purpose is to make people see God through me. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

There is something that draws people to gravitate towards me. The Somizi packing is good. The brand. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

I am a performer and entertainment, my husband is shy. Somizi is an introvert, the reason I phapha on stage and be excited is that that is my safe space and also there is a barrier between myself and the audience. Whether I am on TV or on stage, that is my playground. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

