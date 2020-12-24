Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity





In our book feature today, we want to get introspective. Our focus for today is on "Magenge, We Need to Talk” by bestselling author Melusi Tshabalala. (You may know him as the hilarious founder and author of Everyday Zulu)

The book is built around a series of conversations that Melusi's been having with his male friends, his Magenge, over the years. In the book he puts out a call to (all men) to open up, talk more, listen more and change.

As a black man, we really start interrogating what being a man really means. It's easier to talk to other men because it comes from a point of empathy. We need to break the norm of us not to speak. Melusi Tshabalala, Author

The book was written for black but I have white men who say they have read the book and have enjoyed it. The most surprising thing was that the book has received a positive reception from white women. The book is available at bookshops. I think we can shape a new masculinity. Melusi Tshabalala, Author