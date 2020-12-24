'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses'





Former diplomat and veteran journalist Jon Qwelane has died at the age of 68.

Qwelane was appointed South Africa’s ambassador to Uganda in 2010.

His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane says Qwelane's passing is a loss to journalism.

With his passing, I think it's like one chapter of journalism in the history of South Africa is closing. Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster

He contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses during the dark days of apartheid. Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster

