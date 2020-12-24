SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has used his Christmas message to emphasise that South Africans have a responsibility towards each other during this festive season.
Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.
His appeal comes at a time when the country reports a frightening surge in coronavirus infections.
Over 14,000 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the country's highest recorded infections since the start of the pandemic.
The deputy president also pleaded with South Africans to refrain from complacency amid the festive season, saying that they must continue to strictly adhere to COVID-19 health protocols.
"The current resurgence and rise in infections continues to demand our collective commitment and adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols and regulations. We cannot afford, as a nation, to be complacent. As we celebrate Christmas, we must at all times adhere to COVID-19 regulations to ensure that each one of us takes responsibility to prevent further spread."
Mabuza said that despite the challenges faced in 2020, South Africans must endeavour for new possibilities and aspirations in the new year.
"Even in the face of difficulties, the Christmas period is a time for renewal of our collective resolve as a nation to unite behind the vision of a cohesive and a very inclusive society in pursuit of fundamental freedoms, human rights, peace and shared prosperity."
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza
Source : Twitter
More from Local
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses'
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68.Read More
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post.Read More
SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046
South Africa records 411 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll.Read More
Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast
SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler says it doesn't look like there is any rain expected for Friday.Read More
[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident
Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says it is important to get the other vehicle's details involved in an accident.Read More
Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 25k mark
Those deaths take the total number of people in the country who've died with COVID-19 to 25,246.Read More
Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads
The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.Read More
Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in
Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home.Read More
'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system'
AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute reflects on a challenge to closure of beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19.Read More