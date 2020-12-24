SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza





JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has used his Christmas message to emphasise that South Africans have a responsibility towards each other during this festive season.

Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.

His appeal comes at a time when the country reports a frightening surge in coronavirus infections.

Over 14,000 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the country's highest recorded infections since the start of the pandemic.

The deputy president also pleaded with South Africans to refrain from complacency amid the festive season, saying that they must continue to strictly adhere to COVID-19 health protocols.

"The current resurgence and rise in infections continues to demand our collective commitment and adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols and regulations. We cannot afford, as a nation, to be complacent. As we celebrate Christmas, we must at all times adhere to COVID-19 regulations to ensure that each one of us takes responsibility to prevent further spread."

Mabuza said that despite the challenges faced in 2020, South Africans must endeavour for new possibilities and aspirations in the new year.

"Even in the face of difficulties, the Christmas period is a time for renewal of our collective resolve as a nation to unite behind the vision of a cohesive and a very inclusive society in pursuit of fundamental freedoms, human rights, peace and shared prosperity."

