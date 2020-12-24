Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part... 24 December 2020 4:51 PM
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses' Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68. 24 December 2020 1:17 PM
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post. 24 December 2020 9:58 AM
View all Local
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party. 23 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza

24 December 2020 4:51 PM
by Eyewitness News
Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has used his Christmas message to emphasise that South Africans have a responsibility towards each other during this festive season.

Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.

His appeal comes at a time when the country reports a frightening surge in coronavirus infections.

Over 14,000 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the country's highest recorded infections since the start of the pandemic.

The deputy president also pleaded with South Africans to refrain from complacency amid the festive season, saying that they must continue to strictly adhere to COVID-19 health protocols.

"The current resurgence and rise in infections continues to demand our collective commitment and adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols and regulations. We cannot afford, as a nation, to be complacent. As we celebrate Christmas, we must at all times adhere to COVID-19 regulations to ensure that each one of us takes responsibility to prevent further spread."

Mabuza said that despite the challenges faced in 2020, South Africans must endeavour for new possibilities and aspirations in the new year.

"Even in the face of difficulties, the Christmas period is a time for renewal of our collective resolve as a nation to unite behind the vision of a cohesive and a very inclusive society in pursuit of fundamental freedoms, human rights, peace and shared prosperity."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza




More from Local

'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses'

24 December 2020 1:17 PM

Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68.

We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi

24 December 2020 9:58 AM

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post.

SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046

24 December 2020 6:59 AM

South Africa records 411 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll.

Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast

23 December 2020 5:36 PM

SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler says it doesn't look like there is any rain expected for Friday.

[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident

23 December 2020 9:54 AM

Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says it is important to get the other vehicle's details involved in an accident.

Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi

23 December 2020 6:43 AM

The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.

SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 25k mark

23 December 2020 6:34 AM

Those deaths take the total number of people in the country who've died with COVID-19 to 25,246.

Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads

22 December 2020 3:14 PM

The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.

Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in

22 December 2020 3:00 PM

Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home.

'Beach visit is a form of recreation, exposure to the sun boosts immune system'

22 December 2020 12:44 PM

AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute reflects on a challenge to closure of beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19.

