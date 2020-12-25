SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 14,305 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single day increase since the start of the outbreak.
That has pushed the country's total case load to more than 968,000
This agonising milestone comes amid warnings that the country is dealing with a resurgence that appears to be spurred on by a new variant of the virus.
There are warnings that the country may surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days.
With health systems in regions like the Eastern Cape and some in the Western Cape already seeing a notable increase in hospital admissions.
At least 326 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with more than half of those new deaths recorded in the Eastern Cape.
The additional fatalities now place South Africa's national COVID-19 death toll at 25,983 which is by far the highest toll on the continent.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak
Source : Supplied
More from Local
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.Read More
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses'
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68.Read More
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post.Read More
SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046
South Africa records 411 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll.Read More
Gauteng to be partly cloudy and warm over Christmas - Forecast
SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler says it doesn't look like there is any rain expected for Friday.Read More
[LISTEN] Do's and don'ts when involved in an accident
Managing director of MasterDrive Eugene Herbert says it is important to get the other vehicle's details involved in an accident.Read More
Every learner that is on the list will be placed, says MEC Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng Department of Education has opened late online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll passes 25k mark
Those deaths take the total number of people in the country who've died with COVID-19 to 25,246.Read More
Mbalula says authorities to enforce curfew to stop carnage on the roads
The minister on Tuesday released the Transport Department’s 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics, saying there was a decline in road fatalities in six provinces in the past 20 days.Read More
Travellers encouraged to use digital platforms for airport check-in
Sacca executive for corporate service Phindiwe Gwebu says they encourage travellers to print their boarding passes at home.Read More