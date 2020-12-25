Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak At least 326 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with more than half of those new deaths recorded in the... 25 December 2020 7:16 AM
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part... 24 December 2020 4:51 PM
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses' Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68. 24 December 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party. 23 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert

25 December 2020 9:02 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
The Queen Ballet Show

Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band.

Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of the Queen Ballet concert. Ray White speaks to organiser Dirk Badenhorst about the concert.

Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band that has inspired many generations. “The Queen Show” is a family-friendly production with a diverse all-star cast that has performed on some of the world’s best stages.

The production features choreography by Michael Revie who captured the hearts of Brazilian audiences in the ballet-meets-panstula production, “Bengingazi”. The official costume designer is world-renowned fashion designer and stylist, David Hutt who has worked with an array of iconic brands.

Expect a show to love, a rhapsody of nostalgia, and a kind of magic.

Catch the broadcast on Radio 702 at 9am.

Watch:




25 December 2020 9:02 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
The Queen Ballet Show

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey

21 December 2020 7:30 AM

A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral

18 December 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks

18 December 2020 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral

17 December 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy

17 December 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole

15 December 2020 8:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one

15 December 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral

14 December 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask

14 December 2020 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert

Entertainment

I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

Lifestyle

SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak

Local

EWN Highlights

Pope urges COVID-19 'vaccines for all' in Christmas message

25 December 2020 5:35 PM

EC govt appeal for info relating to deadly attack in Mount Ayliff

25 December 2020 5:07 PM

WC Health Dept pleads with public to observe COVID-19 protocols

25 December 2020 4:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA