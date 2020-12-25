Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of the Queen Ballet concert. Ray White speaks to organiser Dirk Badenhorst about the concert.
Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band that has inspired many generations. “The Queen Show” is a family-friendly production with a diverse all-star cast that has performed on some of the world’s best stages.
The production features choreography by Michael Revie who captured the hearts of Brazilian audiences in the ballet-meets-panstula production, “Bengingazi”. The official costume designer is world-renowned fashion designer and stylist, David Hutt who has worked with an array of iconic brands.
Expect a show to love, a rhapsody of nostalgia, and a kind of magic.
Catch the broadcast on Radio 702 at 9am.
Watch:
