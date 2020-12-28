SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
South Africa officially has more than one million cumulative cases of COVID-19.
The department of Health on Sunday announced that the cumulative total of cases reported is now at 1,004,413.
The country also recorded 214 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 26,735.
Gauteng accounts for the highest number of cumulative cases at 274,272.
Ray White speaks to Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado.
We are very concerned and working around the clock to analyse the numbers.Professor Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Command Council
Social activities have played a very important role in the resurgence in the pandemic in many European countries and elsewhere.Professor Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Command Council
Superspreader events have serious consequences.Professor Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Command Council
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
