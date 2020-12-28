Our officers are ready in case of interprovincial travel restrictions - RTMC
Weekend reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa will most likely address the nation this week to give an update on the government's Covid-19 strategy.
As you have heard, South Africa passing the one million case mark.
Of course - important to remember that of those more than 844 000 people have recovered. Meaning more than 133,000 still active cases.
And with December festivities, holiday making, still continuing unabated, and a New Year weekend looming it could mean further lockdown restrictions.
One of the possibilities being suggested by the Sunday Times at the weekend could affect inter-provincial travel.
But, judging by GP, EC, FS number plates around Cape Town, what amount of lead time would be needed to get people back to their home province.
Simon Zwane speaks for the Road Traffic Management Corporation.
It is quite a high number of people who travel inter-provincially especially to the coastal areas. There was traffic more traffic, particularly towards KZN and Limpopo. There were others who went to Cape Town.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
There was a lot of travelling from the 17th, 17th and 8th as well from the 22nd. It is very difficult to determine it precisely because of the change in travel patternsSimon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
If there is an announcement of closures people would want to get home quickly. We will have traffic officers on the road to ensure there is smooth travelling for everybody.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/plettenberg_bay_western_cape.html?oriSearch=george+western+cape&sti=lpb85uvird70y1c5c1|&mediapopup=156856390
