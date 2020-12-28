Discovery Health allocates money for members to get COVID-19 vaccine





Discovery Health says it has allocated funding for members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says it is working closely with both government and the private sector to ensure the entire country receives these vaccinations.

Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health Dr Ronald Whelan says this decision was made over six weeks ago.

We need to see vaccine delivery for all South Africans. Discovery Health is working alongside the public and private sector to secure all vaccine for all people in South Africa, not just Discovery members. Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer - Discovery Health

We need to make sure any vaccine coming to South Africa is suitable for the population. Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer - Discovery Health

Meanwhile, head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the last thing the country needs is different medical aid schemes having different plans for allocation of the vaccine.

Every medical scheme has to commit publicly in an unequivocal way that they will support all government's efforts and that they will support the call for a national allocation plan. Fatima Hassan, Human rights lawyer - Health Justice Initiative

