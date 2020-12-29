Alcohol will still be supplied through illegal means - Liquor Traders Council
We speak to Lucky Ntimane, national convenor of the Liquor Traders' Formation, which represents liquor trader associations across the country, about the new ban on the sale of alcohol.
The meeting with the ministers did take place. We had a two-hour meeting with the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of DTIC Ebrahim Patel as well as the Minister of Tourism Kubayi. They shared with us the reasoning behind how things will go.Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council
We fully support the government's call on the issue of lives. Where we have issues is on livelihood. We felt that the government should have looked at our submission and consider the issue of allowing the liquor industry to operate over a seven-day period. As it is now, liquor is banned but people are still having access to it.Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council
We were prepared not to trade on 31st of December and 1st of January.Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council
The issue of alcohol abuse is an old-age problem that is rearing its ugly head at this time as we as a country are facing this COVID-19 pandemic. We just felt that things could have been handled differently and not punish the liquor industry because of the behavior that we admit has been there by a few that are affecting the good liquor traders. This an unfortunate development. We do not have any guarantee that come the 15th of January we will be able to open.Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council
Alcohol is still gonna be available and is gonna be supplied by illegal means. The issue of economic activity is gonna be curtailed.Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council
