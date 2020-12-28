ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on party members to help mobilise and create awareness of COVID-19 as it warns that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce further restrictions on Monday evening.
In a memo doing the rounds on social media, the governing party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, tells members that the festive season had taken a huge toll on the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
There has been widespread speculation that the president will address the nation on Monday evening following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) over the weekend.
The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.
Duarte also called on branches, councillors, and members of both the National Assembly and provincial legislatures to start working in communities to ensure compliance.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the leak of the party’s internal memo was unfortunate but confirmed that the ANC would do its bit in the battle against the virus.
“Some of these internal memos of the organisation find themselves in the hands of the media, but the ANC continues to do its work. The ANC has not suspended its activities and we expect all of our cadres across the country, from branch level up until the national executive committee (NEC), to do what is required to help fight the pandemic,” Mabe said.
The Presidency was yet to confirm exactly when he would be addressing the nation, but it is widely expected that he would intensify restrictions when he does.
In his last address, Ramaphosa closed some beaches, declared some areas as hot spots, returned the curfew to 11pm, and tightened liquor trading restrictions.
