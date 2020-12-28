Consumers to feel the pinch as news of COVID-19 vaccine impacts fuel prices





We speak to the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about the possibility of a petrol price increase on Wednesday 6 January.

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard tells us more on this.

At the moment we are looking at around 38c to 41c a litre increase and round a 54c increase in diesel across the board and 54c to illumination paraffin. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

It's not great news for consumers going into 2021. News of a vaccine is spurring oil prices up throughout the world as people believe that economic activity in countries is gonna pick up again and therefore the demand for oil will increase. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

News of an increase will not be welcome to the taxi industry. Their numbers shave taken a knock over the p[ast couple of months. A significant increase like this is not gonna sway the sentiment to say let's keep the same or reduce it. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The taxi industry will say our hands are tight, we pay for this fuel and we're not gonna cover that cost, it's gonna have to be passed on to the consumer just as every other organisation that is reliant on road transport. When the rates of petrol and diesel go up they're gonna pass them on to consumers. That is why we see the increase in other industries now and again. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen below for the full interview...