Consumers to feel the pinch as news of COVID-19 vaccine impacts fuel prices
We speak to the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about the possibility of a petrol price increase on Wednesday 6 January.
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard tells us more on this.
At the moment we are looking at around 38c to 41c a litre increase and round a 54c increase in diesel across the board and 54c to illumination paraffin.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
It's not great news for consumers going into 2021. News of a vaccine is spurring oil prices up throughout the world as people believe that economic activity in countries is gonna pick up again and therefore the demand for oil will increase.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
News of an increase will not be welcome to the taxi industry. Their numbers shave taken a knock over the p[ast couple of months. A significant increase like this is not gonna sway the sentiment to say let's keep the same or reduce it.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
The taxi industry will say our hands are tight, we pay for this fuel and we're not gonna cover that cost, it's gonna have to be passed on to the consumer just as every other organisation that is reliant on road transport. When the rates of petrol and diesel go up they're gonna pass them on to consumers. That is why we see the increase in other industries now and again.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo
The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.Read More
SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.Read More
Discovery Health allocates money for members to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chief commercial officer Dr Ronald says they are working with the government to secure vaccine for all people.Read More
Our officers are ready in case of interprovincial travel restrictions - RTMC
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says there was a lot of travelling to the coastal areas.Read More
SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak
At least 326 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with more than half of those new deaths recorded in the Eastern Cape.Read More
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part in preventing the spread of infections.Read More
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses'
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68.Read More
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post.Read More
SA records highest ever daily COVID-19 infections of 14,046
South Africa records 411 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll.Read More