What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity
South Africa has entered an adjusted level 3 lockdown since midnight.
In a nationwide address, President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced the closure of all beaches and public swimming pools in the country’s infection hotspots, which include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and several coastal areas.
We find out from Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa about how this will impact the tourism industry.
Hotels are allowed to operate and interprovincial travel is allowed.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
There are a few things that need to be clarified in terms of the curfew. We have airlines that depart at 6 am and to catch that flight you may need to leave your house at 4 am.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
How do we deal with airlines that arrive after curfew at night?Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
