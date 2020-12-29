We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen





Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the government needs more in its arsenal than lockdown regulations.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new level 3 lockdown regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In his address, Ramaphosa rebuked the nation for indulging in social behaviour that jeopardised the fight against the pandemic.

Ray White speaks to Steenhuisen about the new regulations.

The president has not included us in any of the decision-making or consultation for a number of months now. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

The beaches thing does not make sense to me ... Why can't you go to the beach and sit in a corner or swim but you can go to a funeral? John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

The biggest killer in South Africa is poverty. We have to come out of it with some economy left. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

