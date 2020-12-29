SA social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world





The year 2020 not only so pandemic and pestilence, but it also saw the emergence of populism and polarisation.

No more evident than on social media, the new-age soapboxes of the 21st century.

While social media is not a mirror reflection of the physical political landscape it is a dipstick into what the loudest and more polarising voices are shouting.

Kyle Findlay - is a data scientist and researcher with a blog called Superlinear. He's brought the 2020 edition of his research into the social media patterns of South Africans.

Different communities are moving away from each other at a great rate and 2020 seems to be a tipping point in that regard. Kyle Findlay, Data scientist and researcher - Superlinear

Politicians share messages and hone their messages in the presence of journalists and media looking for stories. That finds its way into the mainstream media on news reports and that filters into the stories we tell ourselves as a society. What happens on Twitter has a way of filtering down into societies. Kyle Findlay, Data scientist and researcher - Superlinear

At the moment I doing a comparison between South Africa and Nigeria. In South Africa, people have gone to a central source in terms of Dr Zweli Mkhize. When coronavirus has been politicised those political debates have been centred around President Cyril Ramaphosa. Dr Mkhize has managed to maintain a steady line. Unlike Nigeria and America where they deal with different interpretations, SA has been lucky in that we haven't had that problem although it appears it is getting worse. Kyle Findlay, Data scientist and researcher - Superlinear

In the case of the Democrtritoic Alliance, the white body politic is splintering and middle-of-the-road interests are being pulled to the extremes due to the importation of US narratives that are hardening the stance of many more conservative-leaning white South Africans and the DA is trying to figure out how to maintain base with a hardening conservative base, so there is a kind of dichotomy going on that is playing into polarisation.

For the EFF, partly due to events in Senekal and Brakenfel, there is this kind of hardening the antagonism that has pushed them into the radical economic transformation faction of the ANC.

