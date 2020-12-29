We need to ensure people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout - HPCSA
TimesLive is reporting that Netcare Group is recalling front-line staff from leave to come help with the demand of the COVID-19 second wave.
The report further said the company is deploying additional doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare worker teams to areas of need.
Outgoing Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) president Dr Kgosi Letlape says this should be done in public hospitals as well.
It is really incumbent amongst all to negotiate that all the workforce comes back not just for the private sector but also in the public sector.Dr Kgosi Letlape, Outgoing president - HPCSA
We need to ensure that people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout.Dr Kgosi Letlape, Outgoing president - HPCSA
Counselling psychologist at Health Professions Council of South Africa Dr Neo Pule says most people are tired.
What has come to my doorstep has been a lot of grief counselling and I think that a lot of people are going through grief.Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - HPCSA
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149125724_bucharest-romania-june-10-2020-details-with-the-face-of-a-health-official-taking-covid-19-test-with-.html
More from Local
It was a special moment on parade when I qualified as a pilot - Mandisa Mfeka
We celebrate the life of the first black African female fighter pilot in South Africa Major Mandisa MfekaRead More
SA social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world
Kyle Findlay, a writer at Superlinear, takes a look at how the ANC,. the DA and the EFF have fared on social media.Read More
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.Read More
What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Consumers to feel the pinch as news of COVID-19 vaccine impacts fuel prices
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says they are looking at about 38c-41c a litre increase for petrol and 54c for diesel.Read More
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo
The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.Read More
SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.Read More
Discovery Health allocates money for members to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chief commercial officer Dr Ronald says they are working with the government to secure vaccine for all people.Read More
Our officers are ready in case of interprovincial travel restrictions - RTMC
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says there was a lot of travelling to the coastal areas.Read More