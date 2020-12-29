We need to ensure people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout - HPCSA





TimesLive is reporting that Netcare Group is recalling front-line staff from leave to come help with the demand of the COVID-19 second wave.

The report further said the company is deploying additional doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare worker teams to areas of need.

Outgoing Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) president Dr Kgosi Letlape says this should be done in public hospitals as well.

It is really incumbent amongst all to negotiate that all the workforce comes back not just for the private sector but also in the public sector. Dr Kgosi Letlape, Outgoing president - HPCSA

We need to ensure that people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout. Dr Kgosi Letlape, Outgoing president - HPCSA

Counselling psychologist at Health Professions Council of South Africa Dr Neo Pule says most people are tired.

What has come to my doorstep has been a lot of grief counselling and I think that a lot of people are going through grief. Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - HPCSA

