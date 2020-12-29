Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
It was a special moment on parade when I qualified as a pilot - Mandisa Mfeka

We celebrate the life of the first black African female fighter pilot in South Africa Major Mandisa Mfeka

Mandisa Mfeka is a South African pilot. She is known to be the first female fighter pilot in South Africa.

Mfeka was born in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. She had her secondary education at Queensburgh Girls’ High School. In 2008, she joined the South African Air Force and was enrolled at Central Flying School in Langebaan, Western Cape. She earned her wings in 2011.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration, she together with other female pilots, took to the skies in a Hawks formation air display. She is known to have flown one of the five SA Airforce Hawk Mk 120 aircraft over Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria during the president's inauguration.

There are four arms of service within the South African National Defence Force: the army, airforce, the navy and the military health services. I'm in the airforce, but we all fall under the army. There are people who resign and become civilians, it's not a lifetime thing.

Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot

Since the day my grandmother and my mom took me time to an air show when I was five years old, it has become a tradition.

Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot

After matric, I went through a selection process, basically a test of whether you have the aptitude and skills that they require to train you to become a pilot. By that time I was getting myself in gear for the physical demands of the job because I had heard that in the military you're gonna run, do push-ups, carry things. At least I was very stocky I just wanted sure that I was going in the correct direction.

Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot

When I qualified as a pilot my whole family was there to experience military doctrine ... it was a special moment for all of us that were on parade that day.

Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot

Listen below for the full interview...




