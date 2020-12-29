We chat with the first Black African female fighter pilot in South Africa
Mandisa Mfeka is a South African pilot. She is known to be the first female fighter pilot in South Africa.
Mfeka was born in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. She had her secondary education at Queensburgh Girls’ High School. In 2008, she joined the South African Air Force and was enrolled at Central Flying School in Langebaan, Western Cape. She earned her wings in 2011.
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration, she together with other female pilots, took to the skies in a Hawks formation air display. She is known to have flown one of the five SA Airforce Hawk Mk 120 aircraft over Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria during the president's inauguration.
I'm in the airforce, but we all fall under the army. There are people who resign and become civilians.Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot
Since the day my grandmother and my mom took me time to an air show I was hooked. One day my uncle brought a pamphlet with careers at the airforce. Someone from the army came to our school to discuss careers.Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Alcohol will still be supplied through illegal means - Liquor Traders Council
National convener Lucky Ntimane says the government could have handled the ban on alcohol sales differently.Read More
Eskom announces stage two load shedding from 10pm tonight
Eskom says load shedding will begin at 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning. This will be repeated tomorrow night.Read More
We need to ensure people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout - HPCSA
Outgoing council president Dr Kgosi Letlape says public and private hospitals should negotiate to have staff back to work.Read More
SA social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world
Kyle Findlay, a writer at Superlinear, takes a look at how the ANC,. the DA and the EFF have fared on social media.Read More
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.Read More
What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Consumers to feel the pinch as news of COVID-19 vaccine impacts fuel prices
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says they are looking at about 38c-41c a litre increase for petrol and 54c for diesel.Read More
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo
The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.Read More
SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.Read More