We chat with the first Black African female fighter pilot in South Africa





Mandisa Mfeka is a South African pilot. She is known to be the first female fighter pilot in South Africa.

Mfeka was born in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. She had her secondary education at Queensburgh Girls’ High School. In 2008, she joined the South African Air Force and was enrolled at Central Flying School in Langebaan, Western Cape. She earned her wings in 2011.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration, she together with other female pilots, took to the skies in a Hawks formation air display. She is known to have flown one of the five SA Airforce Hawk Mk 120 aircraft over Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria during the president's inauguration.

I'm in the airforce, but we all fall under the army. There are people who resign and become civilians. Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot

Since the day my grandmother and my mom took me time to an air show I was hooked. One day my uncle brought a pamphlet with careers at the airforce. Someone from the army came to our school to discuss careers. Mandisa Mfeka, Pilot

