Eskom announces stage two load shedding from 10pm tonight
Eskom has announced that load shedding will begin at 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
This will be repeated tomorrow night.
Eskom said that it had planned maintenance and was getting ready for high demand next month.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 29, 2020
Eskom to implement loadshedding Stage 2 starting at 22:00 overnight until 05:00, again on Wednesday night@News24 @Radio702 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/y1yTd2G6IV
