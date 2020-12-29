Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert





As of 1 January, those of you with an older android or iPhone may either lose access to WhatsApp altogether or not be able to access some features on the messaging app.

To find out more, we speak to Jan Vermeulen, editor at large for MyBroadband.

I am not concerned and no one else should be concerned. A bunch of publications picked up that WhatsApp had made changes to FAQs, I guess, to its list of supported platforms. This was done earlier in the year already. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Where the confusion comes in is WhatsApp announced probably last year in December that they are going to be dropping support for Windows phones. All the stuff that people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Nothing to worry about. If WhatsApp is running on your phone now it will continue to run on the 1st of January. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband

The encryption that WhatsApp uses is very strong. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Listen below for the full interview...