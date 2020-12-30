[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask
It is now illegal to not wear a mask in public places.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address to the nation on Monday where he outlined the country's response to the COVID-19 surge.
Ray White speaks to Lawyers for Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube about what happens before an arrest is made.
Currently, people can only be arrested for failing to comply with a verbal instruction to wear a mask.Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights
Technically speaking, people should not be getting arrested for not having masks on. It is the failure to comply when requested that would get someone arrested.Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director - Lawyers for Human Rights
Listen to the full interview below...
