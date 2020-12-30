'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
From toilet cleaner to CEO of Avari Cars – kicking off his business in the year of the pandemic 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:08
DA objects to convicted prisoners getting preferential access to Covid vaccine
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
Clare Ballard - Legal Researcher at Civil Society Prison Reform Initiative
Today at 12:10
WC COVID-19 festive road safety message & operations - MEC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:15
Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 12:23
Policing of beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 12:45
Book review: Predator politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
Today at 12:52
Longer with Lester tease: Michael Weeder
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 13:35
Movies you can watch on New Year' s day
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 14:05
There are strong indications that South Africa saw a surge in couples wanting to divorce this year
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bertus Preller - Family law attorney at Maurice Phillips Wisenberg in Cape Town
Today at 14:35
Open Line: What is on your mind?
The Azania Mosaka Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What's the point of wearing a mask and taking it off once inside an event? Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says we can't still be begging people to do what is supposed to save their lives. 30 December 2020 11:27 AM
'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now' Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility will implement load shedding on Wednesday from 10pm to 5am. 30 December 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public. 30 December 2020 8:19 AM
View all Local
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'

30 December 2020 10:37 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Eskom
Deliberate load shedding
#EskomLoadShedding
load reduction

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility will implement load shedding on Wednesday from 10pm to 5am.

South Africans should brace themselves for another dark night.

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday from 10 pm up until 5 am on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the current load shedding is the make sure Eskom's pump storage facilities are ready to produce more power when employees return to work from next week.

We have said as Eskom that the risk of load shedding will be significantly reduced particularly after September 2021.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Unfortunately, it is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will ever be eliminated.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

What is needed to eliminate load shedding is new generation capacity, that means new power stations.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the full interview below...




30 December 2020 10:37 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Eskom
Deliberate load shedding
#EskomLoadShedding
load reduction

More from Local

What's the point of wearing a mask and taking it off once inside an event?

30 December 2020 11:27 AM

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says we can't still be begging people to do what is supposed to save their lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We chat with the first Black African female fighter pilot in South Africa

29 December 2020 4:37 PM

Major Mandisa Mfeka

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol will still be supplied through illegal means - Liquor Traders Council

29 December 2020 4:35 PM

National convener Lucky Ntimane says the government could have handled the ban on alcohol sales differently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom announces stage two load shedding from 10pm tonight

29 December 2020 3:58 PM

Eskom says load shedding will begin at 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning. This will be repeated tomorrow night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to ensure people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout - HPCSA

29 December 2020 2:46 PM

Outgoing council president Dr Kgosi Letlape says public and private hospitals should negotiate to have staff back to work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world

29 December 2020 1:57 PM

Kyle Findlay, a writer at Superlinear, takes a look at how the ANC,. the DA and the EFF have fared on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen

29 December 2020 10:54 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity

29 December 2020 8:13 AM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight

28 December 2020 7:09 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We need to ensure people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout - HPCSA

Local

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

Local

'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi on immigration matters under COVID-19 alert level 3

30 December 2020 11:16 AM

Suspect arrested for murder, rape of woman (21) in Soweto due in court

30 December 2020 10:37 AM

UK approves Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine

30 December 2020 9:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA