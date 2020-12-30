'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'





South Africans should brace themselves for another dark night.

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday from 10 pm up until 5 am on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the current load shedding is the make sure Eskom's pump storage facilities are ready to produce more power when employees return to work from next week.

We have said as Eskom that the risk of load shedding will be significantly reduced particularly after September 2021. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Unfortunately, it is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will ever be eliminated. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

What is needed to eliminate load shedding is new generation capacity, that means new power stations. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

