What's the point of wearing a mask and taking it off once inside an event?





Police minister Bheki Cele has issued a clarion call to all South Africans to respect and abide by the new rules and regulations, failing which they will be arrested.

Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson

It's unfortunate that it's gotten go to this point where not wearing a mask has been criminalised. Those are the rules and we have to play by the rules. There has to be a verbal instruction by an enforcement officer to a person who is not wearing a mask. Failure to comply will result in a fine or an arrest. That is why there minister says if need be there will be those clients who will be behind bars for six months. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

We cannot be in a situation where we are still begging people to do what is supposed to be saving their lives. This is the reason we are at the last gear where we say: 'Look, we have to criminalise the not wearing of masks.' The minister has always thought maybe it would be prudent or rather something that will jolt South Africans into wearing masks. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

The minister, and even the president, has mentioned that we have seen many incidences where a face mask is an entry ticket to an event or area and as soon you get there you basically take it off. What's the point? Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

