What's the point of wearing a mask and taking it off once inside an event?
Police minister Bheki Cele has issued a clarion call to all South Africans to respect and abide by the new rules and regulations, failing which they will be arrested.
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson
It's unfortunate that it's gotten go to this point where not wearing a mask has been criminalised. Those are the rules and we have to play by the rules. There has to be a verbal instruction by an enforcement officer to a person who is not wearing a mask. Failure to comply will result in a fine or an arrest. That is why there minister says if need be there will be those clients who will be behind bars for six months.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
We cannot be in a situation where we are still begging people to do what is supposed to be saving their lives. This is the reason we are at the last gear where we say: 'Look, we have to criminalise the not wearing of masks.' The minister has always thought maybe it would be prudent or rather something that will jolt South Africans into wearing masks.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
The minister, and even the president, has mentioned that we have seen many incidences where a face mask is an entry ticket to an event or area and as soon you get there you basically take it off. What's the point?Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'It is not possible to say the risk of load shedding will be eliminated for now'
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility will implement load shedding on Wednesday from 10pm to 5am.Read More
[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask
Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.Read More
We chat with the first Black African female fighter pilot in South Africa
Major Mandisa MfekaRead More
Alcohol will still be supplied through illegal means - Liquor Traders Council
National convener Lucky Ntimane says the government could have handled the ban on alcohol sales differently.Read More
Eskom announces stage two load shedding from 10pm tonight
Eskom says load shedding will begin at 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning. This will be repeated tomorrow night.Read More
We need to ensure people have reasonable shifts to avoid burnout - HPCSA
Outgoing council president Dr Kgosi Letlape says public and private hospitals should negotiate to have staff back to work.Read More
SA social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world
Kyle Findlay, a writer at Superlinear, takes a look at how the ANC,. the DA and the EFF have fared on social media.Read More
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.Read More
What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More