702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario
Yesterday, just before the 17h30 headlines, we got a call from a man called Mario in Equestria, East Pretoria. He explained he had had COVID-19 and suffered lung damage. He's been sent home with an oxygen machine which he has to be on all the time, but it works on electricity.
He'd seen that his neighbourhood was to be experiencing load shedding from 10pm last night and again today and was worried about what to do.
Thanks to the assistance of Ntoba from Impala Health who heard of his plight, they managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before load shedding started.
We speak to Mario today to find out how things are going.
Thanks a lot, Koketso. We appreciate, Ntobas are actually out in Roodepoort and they drove to here that time of night with her husband and they are really quite nice people.Mario
I would really like to continue to send out my deepest appreciation to Ntoba's business Impala Gas and hop[efully they will grow from strength to strength.Mario
Listen to the interviews below ...
