Not sure if there is a policy on COVID-19 vaccine - Lawyers For Human Rights





The Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament James Selfe has come out against the proposal to vaccinate convicted prisoners before most sections of society.

Selfe argues that prisoners should not be allowed to jump the queue.

Meanwhile, DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya has said Selfe needs to rethink his position.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Lawyers For Human Rights programme manager: penal reform Clare Ballard about this.

I don't know if there is a policy set in stone about the vaccine. Clare Ballard, Programme manager: penal reform - Lawyers For Human Rights

We run this gauntlet with TB in prisons. We've seen inmates test negative on arrival, but exiting having been infected. Clare Ballard, Programme manager: penal reform - Lawyers For Human Rights

The coronavirus in prisons has largely been kept in check. Clare Ballard, Programme manager: penal reform - Lawyers For Human Rights

