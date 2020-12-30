New Year's Eve celebrations: We're going to have zero-tolerance approach - JMPD
We speak to the spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Wayne Minaar, to find out how the JMPD plans to manage the situation in Hillbrow and other parts of the city on New Year's Eve.
JMPD will be working together with all the other law-enforcement agencies as we're going to have a joint operation that will consist of the SAPS, JMPD and Gauteng traffic police. It will be a big force that will be on duty on both New Year's Eve as well as New Year's Day.Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department
Hillbrow has always been a hotspot and the Johannesburg CBD has been a hotspot. Then we've got other areas that we will have to focus on. Soweto also, Ivory Park areas, Midrand, so the area that we have to cover is quite huge.Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department
We call on residents to be responsible this year. Instead of igniting fireworks rather ignite a candle in memory of those who have passed on due to this pandemic, also the frontline workers.Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department
We're going to have a zero-tolerance approach. The second wave has come at this time when everyone is in a festive mood. This pandemic is showing no mercy, it is taking people's lives so we're really going to be harsh. Wearing a face mask is mandatory. Any person found not wearing it in public can get fine or even arrested. We will not allow people in the parks to have liquor. When it comes to wearing a mask, if you are not wearing it an officer may use his or her discretion.Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department
Listen below for the full interview...
